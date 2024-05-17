Dynamic Planet

Latest Episodes
Amid the world’s ecosystems in chaos, can science, nature, and tradition prepare us for the future?
As our oceans change, can science, nature and tradition prepare us for a fast-changing future?
Examine how science, nature, and tradition can prepare us for the future as the planet heats up.
Explore how science, nature, and tradition prepare us for the future as ice melts across the poles.
For the Blackfeet Tribe, bringing back buffalo will revitalize the landscape.
Coral Reefs make up less than 1% of the ocean, but support a quarter of all marine life.
The Comcáac Turtle Guardians are doing all they can to protect sea turtles.
The Yurok tribe conduct controlled burns to prevent wildfires and keep traditions alive.
Elite athlete trains in Athens at night to avoid the punishing daytime heat of summer.
Shannon Diener receives a call informing her that someone has been chased by an elephant.
Witness the unique behavior of polar bears hunting beluga whales in Canada.
Whale researchers attach sensors to humpback whales to gather scientific information.