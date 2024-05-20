Just Mist/Crayon Quest

Extras
Elinor's new fish friend has grown legs! / The kids come up with a special dance routine.
Elinor and her friends have a curious and fun adventure when they go camping.
The kids investigate a mysterious drumming sound. /The kids wonder why they need to sleep.
Elinor learns about how birds forage for food./Elinor gives Señor Tapir a going away gift.
Jorge and Elinor explore why moths have different colors and designs on their wings.
When Olive gets a case of the hiccups, she and Jorge find out if all animals get hiccups.
Jorge and Olive explore the world of flowers and the reasons why they are so colorful.
Jorge and Elinor learn about flies and how they can fly around without getting dizzy.
Olive gets inspired to play the violin./The kids fly high in a hot air balloon.
Elinor and her friends learn about germs./Ari has a loose tooth!
Elinor learns about forest fires./Ari’s upset because Miri gets all the attention.
Elinor and friends try to build their own nest./Elinor and friends learn about eating different food
The kids learn what makes food spicy./Ari plays baseball a little too much.
The kids surprise Mz. Mole for Teacher’s Day./A pig named Rudy uses his nose to find truffles.
The kids learn about moths. / The kids learn that certain fruits grow in certain seasons.