100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firing Line

Bill O'Reilly

Season 2024 Episode 38 | 26m 46s

Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly sits down with Margaret Hoover, a former guest on "The O'Reilly Factor." The conversation covers his new book on America's presidents, the 2024 race, and sexual harassment allegations that led to his exit from Fox.

Aired: 09/19/24
Extras
Watch 56:30
Firing Line
Counting The Vote: A Firing Line Special with Margaret Hoover
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
Special: 56:30
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Frank Bruni
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Episode: S2024 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jonathan Haidt
Jonathan Haidt explores how social media led to Gen Z's mental health crisis.
Episode: S2024 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Firing Line forum: Examining The Electoral College
Margaret Hoover moderates a forum at Hofstra U. on whether the Electoral College should be
Episode: S2024 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Firing Line forum: Conservatives on Trump 2.0
At Hofstra University, Margaret Hoover leads a forum with two conservatives on the impact
Episode: S2024 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Tim Alberta
Tim Alberta discusses his book exploring evangelical Christians' loyalty to Donald Trump.
Episode: S2024 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Tony Gonzales
Tony Gonzales discusses the influx of migrants and his policy ideas addressing the crisis.
Episode: S2024 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Liev Schreiber
Actor Liev Schreiber discusses the urgent need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.
Episode: S2024 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jared Cohen
Jared Cohen discusses “Life After Power,” his new book about post-presidential role.
Episode: S2024 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Sheila Johnson
Entrepreneur and philanthropist Sheila Johnson discusses her memoir “Walk Through Fire”.
Episode: S2024 E6 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Firing Line Season 2024
  • Firing Line Season 2023
  • Firing Line Season 2022
  • Firing Line Season 2021
  • Firing Line Season 2020
  • Firing Line Season 2019
  • Firing Line Season 2018
Watch 26:45
Firing Line
Kevin Hassett
Top Trump White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett discusses this week's presidential debate.
Episode: S2024 E37 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Alex Padilla
California Senator Alex Padilla makes his case for Vice President Kamala Harris.
Episode: S2024 E34 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Neil Gorsuch
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch discusses his book "Over Ruled: The Human Toll of Too Much Law."
Episode: S2024 E33 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Joni Ernst
Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) shares her views on standing up to antisemitism and violence against women.
Episode: S2024 E32 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jocelyn Benson, Benjamin Ginsberg and David Becker
Jocelyn Benson, Benjamin Ginsberg and David Becker discuss the integrity of American elections.
Episode: S2024 E31 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
James Carville
James Carville discusses how President Biden's decision to step aside has reshaped the election.
Episode: S2024 E30 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Firing Line
Mike Murphy
GOP strategist Mike Murphy says Democrats need to replace President Biden in the 2024 election.
Episode: S2024 E29 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Matt Pottinger
Matt Pottinger says China's cold war against the U.S. is intensifying.
Episode: S2024 E28 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Doris Kearns Goodwin
Doris Kearns Goodwin discusses her new book examining the 1960s through the eyes of her late husband
Episode: S2024 E27 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Edward O’Keefe
Edward O’Keefe discusses his book on the 26th president and the five women who shaped him.
Episode: S2024 E26 | 26:46