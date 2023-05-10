100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Join host Alejandra Ramos and judges Leah Cohen, Tiffany Derry and Graham Elliot as a new group of talented home cooks showcase signature dishes, share heartfelt stories and compete to win the national search for “The Great American Recipe.”

Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 8 Preview
Gather one last time with the final three home cooks as they get ready for a grand feast.
Preview: S2 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:43
The Great American Recipe
The Final Push - and Someone's Entry is on Fire!
'You're on fire!' can be a compliment - or something to worry about.
Clip: S2 E8 | 0:43
Watch 5:50
The Great American Recipe
Whoops! Messy Mistakes from Season 2
Sometimes in the kitchen, things just don't go as planned.
Clip: S2 | 5:50
Funding for THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE is provided by VPM, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) and Plow & Hearth.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • The Great American Recipe Season 2
  • The Great American Recipe Season 1
Watch 53:56
The Great American Recipe
Episode 8
Gather one last time with the final three home cooks as they get ready for a grand feast.
Episode: S2 E8 | 53:56
Watch 53:55
The Great American Recipe
Episode 7
The cooks put it all on the plate in their last chance to impress before the finale.
Episode: S2 E7 | 53:55
Watch 53:55
The Great American Recipe
Episode 6
The cooks swap recipes before preparing a treasured family dish.
Episode: S2 E6 | 53:55
Watch 53:55
The Great American Recipe
Episode 5
Celebrate with the home cooks as they prepare dishes for holidays and special occasions.
Episode: S2 E5 | 53:55
Watch 53:56
The Great American Recipe
Episode 4
Join the cooks as they prepare grab-and-go meals and home-baked treats.
Episode: S2 E4 | 53:56
Watch 53:55
The Great American Recipe
Episode 3
The cooks prepare their favorite comfort food and a dish inspired by a loved one.
Episode: S2 E3 | 53:55
Watch 53:56
The Great American Recipe
Episode 2
The home cooks face challenges for their best in-a-pinch recipe and favorite noodle dish.
Episode: S2 E2 | 53:56
Watch 53:56
The Great American Recipe
Episode 1
A new group of cooks from across the country vie to win “The Great American Recipe".
Episode: S2 E1 | 53:56
Watch 52:49
The Great American Recipe
The Great American Recipe
It’s finale time as three remaining cooks compete to win “The Great American Recipe."
Episode: S1 E8 | 52:49
Watch 52:50
The Great American Recipe
Family
Celebrate family as the cooks prepare their friends’ and families’ most memorable recipes.
Episode: S1 E7 | 52:50
Watch 52:50
The Great American Recipe
Mix it Up
The cooks are surprised with a recipe swap and then wow the judges with a personal dish.
Episode: S1 E6 | 52:50
Watch 52:49
The Great American Recipe
Party on a Plate
Let’s party as the remaining home cooks share their favorite holiday recipes.
Episode: S1 E5 | 52:49
Watch 52:50
The Great American Recipe
Moveable Feasts
Get ready to grab and go as the cooks prepare handheld treats in outdoor dining.
Episode: S1 E4 | 52:50
Watch 52:50
The Great American Recipe
Love Language
Join us as the cooks share favorite comfort foods and a dish inspired by a loved one.
Episode: S1 E3 | 52:50
Watch 52:50
The Great American Recipe
The Daily Dish
Bring your appetites as the cooks share favorite quick meals to feed a crowd.
Episode: S1 E2 | 52:50
Watch 52:50
The Great American Recipe
If I Were a Recipe
Ten home cooks from across the U.S. compete for a chance to win The Great American Recipe.
Episode: S1 E1 | 52:50
Extras
Watch 7:17
The Great American Recipe
Oodles of Noodles in Season 2
Carb load with a compilation of our favorite noodle and pasta dishes from Season 2.
Clip: S2 | 7:17
Watch 4:52
The Great American Recipe
The Judges Recap the Journey So Far
The judges gather to discuss where everyone sits ahead of the cut off.
Clip: S2 E7 | 4:52
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 7 Preview
The cooks put it all on the plate in their last chance to impress before the finale.
Preview: S2 E7 | 0:30
Watch 1:24
The Great American Recipe
Salmah's Mithai Recipe Handed Down for Generations
Salmah prepares Mithai as her treasured family recipe.
Clip: S2 E6 | 1:24
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 6 Preview
The cooks swap recipes before preparing a treasured family dish.
Preview: S2 E6 | 0:30
Watch 1:32
The Great American Recipe
Relle's Malasadas Fried Donut & Leanna's Cinnamon Rolls
Relle and Leanna take on a traditional holiday recipe challenge.
Clip: S2 E5 | 1:32
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 5 Preview
Celebrate with the home cooks as they prepare dishes for holidays and special occasions.
Preview: S2 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 4 Preview
Join the cooks as they prepare grab-and-go meals and home-baked treats.
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 1:41
The Great American Recipe
Making it to the Sweets Finish Line
Baking gets a little stressful, but a clever way to shrink cookies comes to the rescue.
Clip: S2 E4 | 1:41
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 3 Preview
The cooks prepare their favorite comfort food and a dish inspired by a loved one.
Preview: S2 E3 | 0:30
More Food Shows