Gather one last time with the final three home cooks as they get ready for a grand feast.
The cooks put it all on the plate in their last chance to impress before the finale.
The cooks swap recipes before preparing a treasured family dish.
Celebrate with the home cooks as they prepare dishes for holidays and special occasions.
Join the cooks as they prepare grab-and-go meals and home-baked treats.
The cooks prepare their favorite comfort food and a dish inspired by a loved one.
The home cooks face challenges for their best in-a-pinch recipe and favorite noodle dish.
A new group of cooks from across the country vie to win “The Great American Recipe".
It’s finale time as three remaining cooks compete to win “The Great American Recipe."
Celebrate family as the cooks prepare their friends’ and families’ most memorable recipes.
The cooks are surprised with a recipe swap and then wow the judges with a personal dish.
Let’s party as the remaining home cooks share their favorite holiday recipes.
Get ready to grab and go as the cooks prepare handheld treats in outdoor dining.
Join us as the cooks share favorite comfort foods and a dish inspired by a loved one.
Bring your appetites as the cooks share favorite quick meals to feed a crowd.
Ten home cooks from across the U.S. compete for a chance to win The Great American Recipe.
Extras
Carb load with a compilation of our favorite noodle and pasta dishes from Season 2.
The judges gather to discuss where everyone sits ahead of the cut off.
Salmah prepares Mithai as her treasured family recipe.
Relle and Leanna take on a traditional holiday recipe challenge.
Baking gets a little stressful, but a clever way to shrink cookies comes to the rescue.
