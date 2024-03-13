Rough Sledding/Hungry Hungry Hoppers

When AJ accidentally ruins a schoolmate’s box sled, Sparks’ Crew pitches in to help find and test the right material to repair the sled. / Sparks' Crew is taking care of someone else’s class pet, a super frog that can leap high and far. But, when the frog gets out and hops through town, searching for food, Sparks’ Crew has to figure out what frogs eat in order to lure him back.