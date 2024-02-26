100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Icon: Music Through the Lens

On the Wall

Season 1 Episode 5 | 56m 02s

The transition of music photography from a niche pastime to a highly collectible and often valuable art form is examined through conversations with gallerists, literary publishers, art experts and those photographers whose body of work now has global prestige and, in some cases, hangs on the walls of the world's most revered institutions.

Aired: 08/12/21 | Expires: 04/05/24
Extras
Watch 0:31
Icon: Music Through the Lens
Episode 6 Preview | On the Net
Where does music photography sit in the contemporary, popular culture landscape?
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:31
Watch 55:07
Icon: Music Through the Lens
On the Net
Where does music photography sit in the contemporary, popular culture landscape?
Episode: S1 E6 | 55:07
Watch 0:31
Icon: Music Through the Lens
Episode 5 Preview | On the Wall
Take an in-depth look at the relationship between art and commerce.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:31
Watch 54:39
Icon: Music Through the Lens
On the Cover
Music magazines played a pivotal role in elevating music photography to iconic status.
Episode: S1 E4 | 54:39
Watch 0:31
Icon: Music Through the Lens
Episode 4 Preview | On the Cover
Music magazines played a pivotal role in elevating music photography to iconic status.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:31
Watch 1:49
Icon: Music Through the Lens
Lauryn Hill
Photographer Jonathan Mannion shoots Lauryn Hill for Honey Magazine.
Clip: S1 E4 | 1:49
Watch 54:31
Icon: Music Through the Lens
On the Record
Hear from photographers responsible for some of the world's most iconic album covers.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:31
Watch 1:56
Icon: Music Through the Lens
Using Vaseline As a Filter
Photographer Gered Mankowitz came up with a new way to add a filter to his photos.
Clip: S1 E3 | 1:56
Watch 0:31
Icon: Music Through the Lens
Episode 3 Preview | On the Record
Hear from photographers responsible for some of the world's most iconic album covers.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:31
Watch 54:01
Icon: Music Through the Lens
On the Road
Early trailblazers paint a vivid picture of life on the tour bus and in the photo pit.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:01
Latest Episodes
Watch 55:07
Icon: Music Through the Lens
On the Net
Where does music photography sit in the contemporary, popular culture landscape?
Episode: S1 E6 | 55:07
Watch 54:39
Icon: Music Through the Lens
On the Cover
Music magazines played a pivotal role in elevating music photography to iconic status.
Episode: S1 E4 | 54:39
Watch 54:31
Icon: Music Through the Lens
On the Record
Hear from photographers responsible for some of the world's most iconic album covers.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:31
Watch 54:01
Icon: Music Through the Lens
On the Road
Early trailblazers paint a vivid picture of life on the tour bus and in the photo pit.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:01
Watch 55:14
Icon: Music Through the Lens
On Camera
Meet some of music photography's greatest names as we define what makes an iconic image.
Episode: S1 E1 | 55:14