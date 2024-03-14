Latest Episodes
Here's why you aren't built like a lobster.
Learn about the space junk problem and the giant space claw named ClearSpace-1 that might
On April 8, North America is getting a total solar eclipse. Here’s what you need to know.
These tiny pieces of an ancient asteroid could hold the secret to the origin of life.
What do scientists think are the best ways of reaching out to aliens?
How bad is climate change in 2023? We talk to scientists to understand the data and what w
A cosmic soup hadn’t existed in 13.8 billion years. Now, scientists cook it up in a lab.
After a century of industrial pollution and superstorms, New York's waterways needs help!
Crashing a car is usually a terrible accident. But sometimes, it’s a way to save lives.
A huge part of our identities, emotions, and our lives get tied up...Why is that?
X is everywhere and it’s probably thanks to math. But why is x the symbol for the unknown?
What’s the most average thing in the universe? We’re on a mission to find it.
New ideas come from chance events and unexpected connections involved in working together.
Our universe locked incredible secrets in a code written in rainbows.
Butterfly metamorphosis is one of nature’s most magical transformations.
Scorpions are an evolutionary marvel with venom that could save lives.
Join me on my visit to the most advanced cultivated meat production facility in the world.
Life on Earth may have stayed boring and small if it weren’t thanks to one deadly element.
How the CIA used Cold War technology to study and combat climate change
The secret physics at the core of every syllable, starting with the first words we speak.
The glow from faster-than-light particles gives us a unique way to explore the universe.
A mysterious and highly impactful phenomenon that scientists are still learning about.
Countershading is everywhere, and it may be nature’s most successful form of camouflage.
Global warming means more air conditioning…causing more warming 🤦. Could new chemistry he
How does iridescence work? From rainbow bubbles to beautiful birds, bugs, and gemstones.
Under house arrest in Egypt, one mathematician transformed how we examine the world.
Animals as simple as bees and as complex as you and me and have fun too!
We explore why embarrassment has lasted through evolution and its function.
We are in search of the blackest black things on Earth and why.
Knowing exactly what a “second” is is more complicated than you might think!
The secret is In order to know WHERE you are, you need to first know WHEN you are.
We learn how spider vision works.
Let's learn the story of one of the worst natural disasters that’s ever happened!
We learn about all the reasons that Earth’s climate changes, natural and otherwise.
Turns out, we can blame it all on neutron stars and some oddities of the periodic table.
Join Joe in this whirlwind tour of the endocrine system to find the answers.
Is Everest the tallest mountain on Earth? The answer is not as simple as you might think.
Turns out we’re all at risk of being overconfident about something.
There's an absolutely weird, but surprisingly common phenomenon called sensory adaptation.
Scientists in Florida can recreate a Category 5 hurricane in a box the size of a bedroom.
Extras
Africa is the only continent where these megafaunas still exist. But, why?
We meet some interesting bugs that use truly extreme senses to navigate their world.
We look at some surprising ways that species use teamwork in order to survive.
We look at ecosystems at their largest and smallest scales of time and size.
Seemingly distant ecosystems, even half a world apart, are connected in surprising ways.
Can an ecosystem survive without its keystone species?
All 12 days in ONE video!