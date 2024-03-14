100 WVIA Way
Join Joe Hanson as he explores curiosity and illuminates the science behind… well, everything.

Watch 4:13
Be Smart
You Are An Upside-Down Lobster
Here's why you aren't built like a lobster.
Episode: S2 E39 | 4:13
Watch 12:09
Be Smart
Space is Full of Junk. Here’s How to Clean It Up…
Learn about the space junk problem and the giant space claw named ClearSpace-1 that might
Episode: S12 E2 | 12:09
Watch 15:17
Be Smart
Why the 2024 Solar Eclipse is Such a Big Deal
On April 8, North America is getting a total solar eclipse. Here’s what you need to know.
Episode: S12 E3 | 15:17
Latest Episodes
Watch 14:28
Be Smart
Why NASA Punched an Asteroid
These tiny pieces of an ancient asteroid could hold the secret to the origin of life.
Episode: S12 E1 | 14:28
Watch 10:28
Be Smart
Maybe We've Already Made First Contact…
What do scientists think are the best ways of reaching out to aliens?
Episode: S11 E23 | 10:28
Watch 9:40
Be Smart
I Don’t Know How to Feel About 2023
How bad is climate change in 2023? We talk to scientists to understand the data and what w
Episode: S11 E22 | 9:40
Watch 13:38
Be Smart
How Scientists Made the Hottest Thing Ever
A cosmic soup hadn’t existed in 13.8 billion years. Now, scientists cook it up in a lab.
Episode: S11 E21 | 13:38
Watch 12:56
Be Smart
Can a Billion Oysters Save New York City?
After a century of industrial pollution and superstorms, New York's waterways needs help!
Episode: S11 E20 | 12:56
Watch 37:33
Be Smart
Crash Test Science! (Hacking Physics To Save Lives)
Crashing a car is usually a terrible accident. But sometimes, it’s a way to save lives.
Episode: S11 E19 | 37:33
Watch 18:10
Be Smart
The Strange Psychology of Superfans
A huge part of our identities, emotions, and our lives get tied up...Why is that?
Episode: S11 E18 | 18:10
Watch 10:57
Be Smart
How Did X Become the Unknown (and so much else)?
X is everywhere and it’s probably thanks to math. But why is x the symbol for the unknown?
Episode: S11 E17 | 10:57
Watch 17:34
Be Smart
What Is The Most Average Thing?
What’s the most average thing in the universe? We’re on a mission to find it.
Episode: S11 E16 | 17:34
Watch 17:48
Be Smart
The Biggest Myth About Innovation
New ideas come from chance events and unexpected connections involved in working together.
Episode: S11 E15 | 17:48
Watch 11:18
Be Smart
Why Some of the Rainbow is Missing
Our universe locked incredible secrets in a code written in rainbows.
Episode: S11 E14 | 11:18
Watch 13:54
Be Smart
The Truth About Butterfly Metamorphosis (It's Very Weird)
Butterfly metamorphosis is one of nature’s most magical transformations.
Episode: S11 E13 | 13:54
Watch 14:03
Be Smart
How Scorpions Became Earth’s Ultimate Survivors
Scorpions are an evolutionary marvel with venom that could save lives.
Episode: S11 E12 | 14:03
Watch 14:29
Be Smart
Lab-Grown Meat is Here… and I Taste-Tested It!
Join me on my visit to the most advanced cultivated meat production facility in the world.
Episode: S11 E11 | 14:29
Watch 14:03
Be Smart
The Deadly Chemistry That Made Life Interesting
Life on Earth may have stayed boring and small if it weren’t thanks to one deadly element.
Episode: S11 E10 | 14:03
Watch 17:58
Be Smart
How the CIA Secretly Spied On Climate Change
How the CIA used Cold War technology to study and combat climate change
Episode: S11 E9 | 17:58
Watch 13:58
Be Smart
Why Y Is a Vowel According to Physics (and so is W)
The secret physics at the core of every syllable, starting with the first words we speak.
Episode: S11 E8 | 13:58
Watch 9:56
Be Smart
How To Go Faster Than Light Speed
The glow from faster-than-light particles gives us a unique way to explore the universe.
Episode: S11 E7 | 9:56
Watch 10:40
Be Smart
The Mystery Behind Earth’s Most Epic Migration
A mysterious and highly impactful phenomenon that scientists are still learning about.
Episode: S11 E6 | 10:40
Watch 9:10
Be Smart
Why Does Every Animal Look Like This?
Countershading is everywhere, and it may be nature’s most successful form of camouflage.
Episode: S11 E5 | 9:10
Watch 12:59
Be Smart
Can We Solve the Air Conditioning Paradox?
Global warming means more air conditioning…causing more warming 🤦. Could new chemistry he
Episode: S11 E4 | 12:59
Watch 14:49
Be Smart
What Makes Birds, Beetles, and Bubbles Shine So Beautifully?
How does iridescence work? From rainbow bubbles to beautiful birds, bugs, and gemstones.
Episode: S11 E3 | 14:49
Watch 11:53
Be Smart
The Dark Origins of the Scientific Method
Under house arrest in Egypt, one mathematician transformed how we examine the world.
Episode: S11 E2 | 11:53
Watch 8:32
Be Smart
Do All Animals Play?
Animals as simple as bees and as complex as you and me and have fun too!
Episode: S11 E1 | 8:32
Watch 13:10
Be Smart
Why Embarrassment Is Actually Good For You
We explore why embarrassment has lasted through evolution and its function.
Episode: S10 E18 | 13:10
Watch 13:49
Be Smart
In Search of the Blackest Thing on Earth
We are in search of the blackest black things on Earth and why.
Episode: S10 E17 | 13:49
Watch 14:24
Be Smart
The Unexpected Measure that Makes the Modern World Tick
Knowing exactly what a “second” is is more complicated than you might think!
Episode: S10 E16 | 14:24
Watch 13:41
Be Smart
How We Solved the Greatest Riddle In Navigation
The secret is In order to know WHERE you are, you need to first know WHEN you are.
Episode: S10 E15 | 13:41
Watch 15:07
Be Smart
Why 8 Eyes Are Better Than 2 (…If You're a Spider)
We learn how spider vision works.
Episode: S10 E14 | 15:07
Watch 12:44
Be Smart
The Unbelievable Story of Earth’s Most Epic Flood
Let's learn the story of one of the worst natural disasters that’s ever happened!
Episode: S10 E13 | 12:44
Watch 27:56
Be Smart
The Biggest Myth About Climate Change
We learn about all the reasons that Earth’s climate changes, natural and otherwise.
Episode: S10 E12 | 27:56
Watch 12:31
Be Smart
The Crime Wave We Can Blame on… Neutron Stars?
Turns out, we can blame it all on neutron stars and some oddities of the periodic table.
Episode: S10 E11 | 12:31
Watch 10:00
Be Smart
Why is Puberty so Weird?
Join Joe in this whirlwind tour of the endocrine system to find the answers.
Episode: S10 E10 | 10:00
Watch 8:29
Be Smart
Why No One Can Agree What’s Really the Tallest Mountain
Is Everest the tallest mountain on Earth? The answer is not as simple as you might think.
Episode: S10 E9 | 8:29
Watch 17:59
Be Smart
Trying to Land a Plane (to Prove a Point)
Turns out we’re all at risk of being overconfident about something.
Episode: S10 E8 | 17:59
Watch 19:10
Be Smart
Why You Can’t Smell Yourself?
There's an absolutely weird, but surprisingly common phenomenon called sensory adaptation.
Episode: S10 E7 | 19:10
Watch 11:50
Be Smart
Making a Hurricane Indoors (For Science)
Scientists in Florida can recreate a Category 5 hurricane in a box the size of a bedroom.
Episode: S10 E6 | 11:50
Extras
Watch 21:29
Be Smart
The Mystery of Earth's Disappearing Giants
Africa is the only continent where these megafaunas still exist. But, why?
Special: 21:29
Watch 17:08
Be Smart
Dung Beetles: The Poop-Rolling Stargazers of the Serenget
We meet some interesting bugs that use truly extreme senses to navigate their world.
Special: 17:08
Watch 20:59
Be Smart
These Butt-Tickling Ants Are Endangered Butterfly Bodyguards
We look at some surprising ways that species use teamwork in order to survive.
Special: 20:59
Watch 29:33
Be Smart
These Death-Eating Scavengers Are Real Life-Savers
We look at ecosystems at their largest and smallest scales of time and size.
Special: 29:33
Watch 25:36
Be Smart
Elephant Moms Carry the Wisdom of Generations
Seemingly distant ecosystems, even half a world apart, are connected in surprising ways.
Special: 25:36
Watch 25:47
Be Smart
Are Some Species More Important Than Others?
Can an ecosystem survive without its keystone species?
Special: 25:47
Watch 17:43
Be Smart
The 12 Days of Evolution - Complete Series!
All 12 days in ONE video!
Special: 17:43