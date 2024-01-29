100 WVIA Way
Be Smart

Are Dinosaurs Extinct?

Season 3 Episode 31 | 6m 05s

Most people are taught that dinosaurs went extinct 66 million years ago when a giant meteor crashed into the Yucatan peninsula. I’m here to tell you that’s wrong. Dinosaurs are alive and well today, and you don’t have to go to Jurassic World to see them (although hanging out with Chris Pratt would be cool).

Aired: 09/12/15
