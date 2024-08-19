The Sun is NOT the Center of the Solar System

Extras
People see faces everywhere thanks to a quirk of the brain called visual pareidolia.
Why do the same, self-repeating patterns appear in trees, rivers, lightning, and even our bodies?
Our animal brains deal with quantities in very specific, and fascinating, ways.
Have you heard about Charles Darwin's lesser-know theory of evolution: sexual selection?
Can new technologies make death prediction even more accurate?
AI may help us talk to whales soon. But should we?!
The cosmic distance ladder is the world’s longest ruler, built to measure the universe.
Learn about the space junk problem and the giant space claw named ClearSpace-1 that might
On April 8, North America is getting a total solar eclipse. Here’s what you need to know.
Latest Episodes
