Flowers & Kids

On this episode flowers and kids team up for some exciting projects. Atticus instructs J about making perfume from flowers. June and her Mom Bretagne design and assist J with a kitty made of flowers. Hendrick and J construct veggie bug snacks. Plus - flower fun with a robot? J is joined by Wimee the Robot, Michael Hyacinthe, and Kevin Kammeraad from Wimee’s Words, seen on PBS.