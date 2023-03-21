100 WVIA Way
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom

Petal Pushers

Season 5 Episode 510 | 26m 31s

J’s “pushing petals” – literally and figuratively on Life in Bloom. You’ll learn the importance of petal counts for roses, and the importance of retaining the “gard petal”. Together we’ll craft with petals, and create a “Duchess rose.” J assembles an artistic creation that can become an invitation or post card, creates a petal perfect mocktail, and even include petals in an hors d’oeuvre spread.

Aired: 03/31/23 | Expires: 08/01/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
