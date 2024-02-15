Pollinators in Bloom

Extras
J visits a butterfly garden, finding inspiration for flower arrangements and a cocktail.
J shares ways to enjoy flowers for the Christmas Holidays - including projects and crafts.
J shares personal flower-themed collections: vases, hosta plants, trees, artwork and more!
A show dedicated to the Calla Lily – used in unusual and unique flower arrangements.
Flowers create memories! J shares how flowers enhance treasured times in your life!
J shares foraging tips from an expert. Also: a recipe and a beverage with foraged flora.
J shares the history of the bouquet, from nosegays to tussie mussies – and arranges them.
J is pushing petals for crafts, artwork, and even an hors d’ouerve with flower petals.
J arranges blue Flowers – both natural and dyed – in this show about flowers of blue.
Latest Episodes
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 6
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 5
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 4
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 3
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 2
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 1
A flower farm founded by Dutch immigrants in a show about Dutch culture and flowers.
Pink is the most prevalent flower color in nature and it’s the focus of this episode.
Flowers and kids team up for exciting projects. Included: a visit with Wimee the Robot.
J visits Portland, Oregon - the city of roses, as well as a flower farm and flower market.
Color principles - complimentary, analogous, and monochromatic - inform flower bouquets.
A look at the tea leaves reveals an immediate future including flowers, family, and tea.
Flower friend Sandy Villegas shares paper flower making and Día de los Muertos traditions.
A show about the “other” rose - garlic. A garlic farm, garlic scapes and a garlic martini.
Flower friend Sue Muldoon shows J weaving techniques. Then J joins flowers and weaving.