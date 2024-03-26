100 WVIA Way
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out

The Heart and Soul of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Season 1 Episode 102 | 26m 46s

Joseph steps away from the usual in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to discover why people come to “The Beach” for a vacation and stay for a lifetime. On this journey he learns about the cultural survival of the Gullah-Geechee African American community, kayaks the Waccamaw River, enjoys the beauty of Brookgreen Gardens, dances the “Shag” and tries his hand at surf fishing.

Aired: 03/31/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
