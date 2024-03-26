The Heart and Soul of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Extras
Joseph cruises Ireland’s Heartland discovering the cultural attractions along the Shannon.
Latest Episodes
Joseph steps away from the usual in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to discover why people come to “The Beach” for a vacation and stay for a lifetime. On this journey he learns about the cultural survival of the Gullah-Geechee African American community, kayaks the Waccamaw River, enjoys the beauty of Brookgreen Gardens, dances the “Shag” and tries his hand at surf fishing.