Quickbreads with Marion Cunningham

Cooking teacher and author of "The New Fanny Farmer Cookbook" Marion Cunningham shows chef Julia Child how to make a series of easy and delicious quickbreads, an American bakery staple. She makes moist buttermilk crumb muffins, bakes scones served with butter, whipped cream and raspberries, an easy-to-make Irish soda bread, and fluffy popovers served with a drizzling of honey.