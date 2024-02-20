100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Keystone Edition

From Factory to Front Door

Season 2023 Episode 22 | 27m 00s

Keystone Edition Business has helped viewers learn about how things are made in PA. But what goes into getting those products from the manufacturer to you? We'll learn about the logistics of getting your favorite goods from point A to point B, and what the real cost of doing business is.

Aired: 03/10/24
Extras
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Mental Health for Children - Preview
Watch Monday, May 20th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2023 E31 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Breaking Barriers, Building Businesses - Preview
Watch Monday, May 13th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2023 E30 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
The Housing Crisis - Preview
Watch Monday, May 6th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2023 E29 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Jazz on Film - Preview
Watch Monday, April 22nd at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2023 E28 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Autism: Finding the Answers - Preview
Watch Monday, April 15th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2023 E27 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
BizPitch! - Preview
Watch Monday, April 8th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2023 E26 | 0:30
Watch 56:29
Keystone Edition
BizPitch!
Which team will take home the big prize? And which will you vote for as fan favorite?
Episode: S2023 E26 | 56:29
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Primary Primer - Preview
Watch Monday, April 1st at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2023 E25 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Creativity Meets Technology - Preview
Watch Monday, March 25th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2023 E24 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Public Health: What It Means To You - Preview
Watch Monday, March 18th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2023 E23 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Keystone Edition Season 2023
  • Keystone Edition Season 2022
  • Keystone Edition Season 2021
  • Keystone Edition Season 2020
  • Keystone Edition Season 2019
  • Short Takes Season 7
Keystone Edition
Mental Health Care for Children
Only about 20% of children receive care from a specialized mental health care provider.
Episode: S2023 E31
Keystone Edition
Breaking Barriers, Building Businesses
Laws around LGBTQIA+ protection vary statewide. What are your protections in PA?
Episode: S2023 E30
Keystone Edition
The Housing Crisis
Many homebuyers are finding themselves priced out of the American Dream of Homeownership.
Episode: S2023 E29
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Jazz on Film
April is Jazz Appreciation Month, and we celebrate with a look at two jazz-centered docs.
Episode: S2023 E28 | 26:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Autism: Finding the Answers
Autism now affects 1 in 36 children, impacting the normal development of the brain
Episode: S2023 E27 | 26:59
Watch 56:29
Keystone Edition
BizPitch!
Which team will take home the big prize? And which will you vote for as fan favorite?
Episode: S2023 E26 | 56:29
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Primary Primer
We'll talk about the PA Primaries, why they matter, and more.
Episode: S2023 E25 | 26:59
Keystone Edition
Creativity Meets Technology
What role does technology play in creating art?
Episode: S2023 E24
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Public Health: What it Means to You
We'll learn the role of public health in our communities and what it means to you.
Episode: S2023 E23 | 26:59
Watch 27:00
Keystone Edition
NEPA and the Chesapeake Bay
How does what we do here affect the watershed and what can be done to improve its quality?
Episode: S2023 E21 | 27:00