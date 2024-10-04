100 WVIA Way
Laura Flanders & Friends

Trump, Netanyahu & the Weaponizing of Fear After October 7

Season 1 Episode 127 | 26m 46s

Military conflict won’t make Jews — or any of us — more safe, so why do leaders like Benjamin Netanyahu and former U.S. president Donald Trump continue to get away with casting themselves as the “protectors” of Israel and the Jewish people? We investigate antisemitism, Zionism and the weaponizing of fear in this report on the one-year anniversary of October 7.

Aired: 04/04/24 | Expires: 04/04/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
