100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Laura Flanders Show

Ask Angola Prison: What difference can a play make?

Season 3 Episode 336 | 26m 46s

In 2020, authorities at the Louisiana State Penitentiary (better known as Angola for the former plantation on which it stands) shut down a play in the middle of a performance. What happened in that audience that got guards so concerned? Join Laura to reflect on the intersection of art and politics, incarceration and economics, and the work of VOTE, the criminal justice reform group.

Aired: 03/31/22
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
The Laura Flanders Show
BIPOC Media on the Fight for Fair Wages & Anti-racist Unions
Over 450,000 workers have gone on strike in 2023. What does it mean for workers of color?
Episode: S4 E433 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Laura Flanders Show
New Yorkers Welcome Migrants: Making Sanctuary Real
Meet the New Yorkers working to give asylum seekers a welcome, shelter & protection.
Episode: S4 E432 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Laura Flanders Show
Colette Pichon Battle on Climate Justice Reparations
What can we learn from the people living on the frontlines of climate catastrophe?
Episode: S4 E431 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Laura Flanders Show
Josh Paul: Resigns State Dept. Over Arms to Israel
Josh Paul quit the State Dept. over increased, “indeed expedited” arms sales to Israel.
Episode: S4 E430 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Laura Flanders Show
Imagination in the Face of Incarceration
What difference can art make for people in prison?
Episode: S4 E434 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Laura Flanders Show
Visions for Abortion Access & Radical Care Post-Dobbs
What does abortion access look like in the US, especially in a so-called safe haven (NY)?
Episode: S4 E448 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Laura Flanders Show
“Wealth Supremacy” is Killing Us
"Capital bias" prioritizes wealth over people and the planet. What are the consequences?
Episode: S4 E444 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Laura Flanders Show
Gabor Maté & V (formerly Eve Ensler): Look at the Unbearable
How do we turn trauma into fuel for making social change?
Episode: S4 E445 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Laura Flanders Show
United Vision Project: Tackling Extremism in Rural America
Why do conservative states like Idaho remain so important to US democracy?
Episode: S4 E447 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Laura Flanders Show
“God & Country”: Faith, Fascism & Christian Nationalism
Producer Rob Reiner & director Dan Partland tackle Christian Nationalism in a new film.
Episode: S4 E446 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • The Laura Flanders Show Season 4
  • The Laura Flanders Show Season 3
Watch 26:46
The Laura Flanders Show
BIPOC Media on the Fight for Fair Wages & Anti-racist Unions
Over 450,000 workers have gone on strike in 2023. What does it mean for workers of color?
Episode: S4 E433 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Laura Flanders Show
New Yorkers Welcome Migrants: Making Sanctuary Real
Meet the New Yorkers working to give asylum seekers a welcome, shelter & protection.
Episode: S4 E432 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Laura Flanders Show
Colette Pichon Battle on Climate Justice Reparations
What can we learn from the people living on the frontlines of climate catastrophe?
Episode: S4 E431 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Laura Flanders Show
Josh Paul: Resigns State Dept. Over Arms to Israel
Josh Paul quit the State Dept. over increased, “indeed expedited” arms sales to Israel.
Episode: S4 E430 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Laura Flanders Show
Imagination in the Face of Incarceration
What difference can art make for people in prison?
Episode: S4 E434 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Laura Flanders Show
Visions for Abortion Access & Radical Care Post-Dobbs
What does abortion access look like in the US, especially in a so-called safe haven (NY)?
Episode: S4 E448 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Laura Flanders Show
“Wealth Supremacy” is Killing Us
"Capital bias" prioritizes wealth over people and the planet. What are the consequences?
Episode: S4 E444 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Laura Flanders Show
Gabor Maté & V (formerly Eve Ensler): Look at the Unbearable
How do we turn trauma into fuel for making social change?
Episode: S4 E445 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Laura Flanders Show
United Vision Project: Tackling Extremism in Rural America
Why do conservative states like Idaho remain so important to US democracy?
Episode: S4 E447 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Laura Flanders Show
“God & Country”: Faith, Fascism & Christian Nationalism
Producer Rob Reiner & director Dan Partland tackle Christian Nationalism in a new film.
Episode: S4 E446 | 26:46