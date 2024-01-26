Catastrophic Capitalism: Marjorie Kelly & Edgar Villanueva

To commemorate the 15th anniversary of the 2008 financial crisis, we explore the consequences of “capital bias”, or prioritizing wealth and the wealthy. Featuring guests Marjorie Kelly, author of “Wealth Supremacy: How the Extractive Economy and the Biased Rules of Capitalism Drive Today’s Crises” and Edgar Villanueva, a member of the Lumbee people and Founder of the Decolonizing Wealth Project.