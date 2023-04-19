100 WVIA Way
The Laura Flanders Show

Criminal Justice Reform in the Crosshairs

Season 3 Episode 332 | 26m 46s

On the last day of business before the 2022 midterms, Republican State Rep. Martina White filed articles for impeachment of Larry Krasner, Philadelphia’s District Attorney, who has been targeted by GOP backlash. Laura is joined by the D.A. himself, along with Sara Lomax-Reese of URL Media and Charles Ellison, host of WURD Radio's ‘Reality Check’ program to discuss the effort to impeach Krasner.

Aired: 03/31/22
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
