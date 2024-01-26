Tackling the “Doppelganger” & Disinformation

Extras
Over 450,000 workers have gone on strike in 2023. What does it mean for workers of color?
Meet the New Yorkers working to give asylum seekers a welcome, shelter & protection.
There have been no arrests one year after the biggest power grid attack in the U.S
What difference can art make for people in prison?
What exactly is genocide and what is the responsibility of the world to stop it?
"Capital bias" prioritizes wealth over people and the planet. What are the consequences?
Who are the people of Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP)?
How do we turn trauma into fuel for making social change?
An episode to kick off election year, Sam Daley-Harris suggests how to head off despair.
How do we lessen insecurity and expand security both as individuals and as a society?
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
The Laura Flanders Show Season 4
-
The Laura Flanders Show Season 3
What does abortion access look like in the US, especially in a so-called safe haven (NY)?
How do we turn trauma into fuel for making social change?
Why do conservative states like Idaho remain so important to US democracy?
Producer Rob Reiner & director Dan Partland tackle Christian Nationalism in a new film.
"Capital bias" prioritizes wealth over people and the planet. What are the consequences?
Who are the people of Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP)?
An episode to kick off election year, Sam Daley-Harris suggests how to head off despair.
How do we lessen insecurity and expand security both as individuals and as a society?
What does Claudine Gay’s resignation from Harvard mean for diversity in higher education?
Over 450,000 workers have gone on strike in 2023. What does it mean for workers of color?