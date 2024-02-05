100 WVIA Way
The Laura Flanders Show

“Wealth Supremacy” is Killing Us

Season 4 Episode 444 | 26m 46s

"Capital bias" prioritizes wealth over people and the planet. What are the consequences? That question is at the core of “Wealth Supremacy: How the Extractive Economy and the Biased Rules of Capitalism Drive Today’s Crises”, the new book from Marjorie Kelly. Wealth supremacy shows up everywhere, and it’s brought us to a deadly brink. What is to be done?

Aired: 03/31/23 | Expires: 04/05/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
