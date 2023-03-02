100 WVIA Way
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest

Juniper

Season 2 Episode 209 | 26m 31s

Set in the area around Paul's cousin's cottage, Les and Paul focus on one indecent, at two different stages of growth. Paul reminisces about his past while cooking dinner. Les makes a cocktail. The team is surprised at the results of their experiments.

Aired: 05/01/22
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:37
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Horseradish & Tumbleweed Mustard
Paul crafts a meal with roots and flowers Les found behind a local mall.
Episode: S2 E214 | 26:37
Watch 26:05
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Tidal Pools
The team visits tidal pools where they responsibly harvest flavors of the pacific.
Episode: S2 E211 | 26:05
Watch 26:20
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Trout Lily & Simple Syrup
Special guest Ron James joins the team for this not so simple culinary adventure.
Episode: S2 E207 | 26:20
Watch 26:55
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Lionfish, Oregon Grape & Coconut
Wild harvesting takes place in the sea and on land.
Episode: S2 E213 | 26:55
Watch 26:39
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Fiona's Forager Farm
The team visits a seed farm on an Island off the west coast.
Episode: S2 E210 | 26:39
Watch 26:37
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Cattail & Balsam Fir
While RV camping Les challenges Paul to something old and something new.
Episode: S2 E208 | 26:37
Watch 26:35
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Sitka Spruce
Les has Paul focus solely on one ingredient, the Sitka spruce tree.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:35
Watch 26:52
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Foraged Plants From Europe
Les shares his thoughts on weeds and teaches Paul some are delicious.
Episode: S2 E202 | 26:52
Watch 26:42
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Maple & Milkweed
Maple trees, a sugar shack and patience are required for the team in this episode.
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:42
Watch 26:38
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Spring Beauty & Catnip
Les finds a beauty patch of flowers and puts Paul to work.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:38
Latest Episodes
