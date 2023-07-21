100 WVIA Way
Let's Go Luna!

The Big Squeeze/Meet the Presses

Season 1 Episode 27 | 24m 56s

Carmen volunteers to play the accordion for a friend’s Circo performance in Munich, but then realizes it’s harder than it looks! / Andy wants to make copies of his book about the Circo and gets help from a printmaker in Munich.

Aired: 11/05/19 | Expires: 07/12/24
Watch 23:26
Let's Go Luna!
Fast Food/Longbeak the Pirate
The kids visit Port Royal, Jamaica!
Episode: S2 E23 | 23:26
Watch 23:25
Let's Go Luna!
Shake, Rattle, Roll/Love and Harmony
The gang visits San Francisco.
Episode: S2 E26 | 23:25
Watch 23:26
Let's Go Luna!
A Duppy Story/Everything's Irie Mon
The gang visits Kingston, Jamaica.
Episode: S2 E24 | 23:26
Watch 23:26
Let's Go Luna!
Dig It Daddy-O/Hilly-Nilly
Luna and the kids visit San Francisco.
Episode: S2 E25 | 23:26
Watch 23:26
Let's Go Luna!
Elementary My Dear Watsons/Way Down In London Town
Luna and the kids visit London!
Episode: S2 E22 | 23:26
Watch 24:55
Let's Go Luna!
Lights Out!/The Wrong Clothes
In Croatia, the kids learn about Tesla coils and Andy is recruited into a dance group.
Episode: S2 E21 | 24:55
Watch 24:56
Let's Go Luna!
Cave Dad/Grumpa Comes to Call
In Croatia, Andy thinks his dad is a caveman. / Carmen spends time with her grandpa.
Episode: S2 E20 | 24:56
Watch 0:15
Let's Go Luna!
New Let's Go Luna Streaming NOW on PBS KIDS!
New Let's Go Luna Streaming NOW on PBS KIDS!
Clip: 0:15
Watch 3:25
Let's Go Luna!
Ramona Climbs
Carmen needs help from her friends so she can help Ramona climb the castell.
Clip: S1 E24 | 3:25
Watch 2:32
Let's Go Luna!
Tower of People
Luna and her friends are on their way to the castell competition in Barcelona.
Clip: S1 E24 | 2:32
