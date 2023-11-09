Myth Me?/TD's Myth Take

Extras
Martha gets a job as the vet's assistant. / Carolina starts a local newspaper.
Martha and the gang play their new video game during a winter storm.
Helen tries to convince Martha to wear the sweater Lucille made for her.
T.D. tells Martha about his latest case.
Martha defines the word "appealing".
Martha defines the words "dignified" and "undignified".
The kids brainstorm ideas for how to clean up the litter in the park.
Martha and Skits meet Grandpa Bernie's neighbor, Candy.
Helen defines the word "sluggish".
Martha describes the difference between "elderly" and "youthful".
Martha tries to rescue a family of kittens in a blizzard. / Wagstaff City loses power.
Martha tries to prove that sweaters and dogs don't mix./TD spots a familiar dinosaur toy.
Helen wants to know why T.D. has a tomato on his shirt. / Martha is speaking in questions.
Alice tells a strange story. / Who will prevail in a clash between buccaneers and royalty?
Martha has a taste for Shakespeare. / Martha stumbles upon a scoop for the paper.
The Bookbots struggle to get back in shape. / The dogs help clean Grandpa Bernie's garage.
Martha smells a trap when T.D. is "too busy" to pull any pranks on April Fools' Day.
A ferocious new pooch has local dogs' fur on end. Can anyone neutralize this bully's bark?
