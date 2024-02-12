100 WVIA Way
Mary Berry's Ultimate Christmas

Mary Berry's Ultimate Christmas

Season 1 Episode 1

Mary Berry shares her ultimate Christmas feast with all the trimmings.

Aired: 12/18/22
Mary Berry's Ultimate Christmas
Gravy
Mary instructs how to make the perfect Christmas gravy.
Mary Berry's Ultimate Christmas
Brussels Sprouts
Mary makes a mission to convert Rylan to enjoying brussels sprouts.
Mary Berry's Ultimate Christmas
Digital Extra: Rylan’s Festive Fizz
Rylan makes Mary a special drink with cranberry juice, prosecco, and orange liqueur.
Mary Berry's Ultimate Christmas
Canapes
Mary discusses how to make canapes and why she serves them ahead of the main meal.
Mary Berry's Ultimate Christmas
Stuffing
Mary discusses how she makes her stuffing and what gives the right amount of flavor.
Mary Berry's Ultimate Christmas
Festive Trifle
Mary shows how to make an exquisite Christmas trifle.
Mary Berry's Ultimate Christmas
Official Preview
Mary Berry shares her ultimate Christmas feast with all the trimmings.
