Mary Berry's Ultimate Christmas

Extras
Mary instructs how to make the perfect Christmas gravy.
Mary makes a mission to convert Rylan to enjoying brussels sprouts.
Rylan makes Mary a special drink with cranberry juice, prosecco, and orange liqueur.
Mary discusses how to make canapes and why she serves them ahead of the main meal.
Mary discusses how she makes her stuffing and what gives the right amount of flavor.
Mary shows how to make an exquisite Christmas trifle.
Mary Berry shares her ultimate Christmas feast with all the trimmings.