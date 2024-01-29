Menus-Plaisirs – Les Troisgros

Extras
Watch the meticulous detail and artistry that goes into plating some stunning desserts.
Armed with baskets, Troisgros staff members set off to gather greens for the day's menu.
In this clip, César and his father Michel give discerning feedback on some menu items.
Chef César Troisgros checks on the meat that is being smoked outside his restaurant.
At Troisgros, chefs work with quiet precision to prep the raw ingredients for the dishes.
Troisgros wait staff guide diners through the complex and artistic dishes with expertise.
Veal brains and frogs are among the dishes being prepared in the Troisgros kitchens.
The kitchen bustles as the orders come in, and some diners get a tour of the kitchen.
Chefs work on some meticulously crafted plates, and Michel discusses evolving cuisine.
This Wiseman documentary follows a family, who manage three quality restaurants in France.