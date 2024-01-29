'Menus-Plaisirs – Les Troisgros', a film by Frederick Wiseman, showcases the Troisgros family restaurant, which has held 3 Michelin stars for 55 years over four generations. The film is about the artistry, ingenuity, and imagination that goes into creating and presenting meals of the highest quality. It follows Michel Troisgros, as he turns over responsibility of the restaurant to his son, César.