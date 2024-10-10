Caught Off Gourd/Dogsled Special Delivery

When Trini's giant pumpkin crashes on the ground, she can no longer enter it into the state fair competition. Molly and Tooey cheer her up by finding something new to do with the pumpkins - turn them into pumpkin boats!/When Molly and Tooey find a stowaway baby fox in their sled bag, they want to reunite it with its mom. But they fear they may be mistakenly bringing it home to its predator!