Heatwave/It Came From Beyond

It feels hotter than ever in Qyah, and Molly is determined to find out the highest temperature on record. Tooey stays cool with Auntie Midge’s fan, until he breaks it. / Molly and Trini must save Qyah from a wildflower...gone wild! It’s an invasive plant that grows so fast it could crowd out all the other plants in Qyah. Can the village work together to nip this problem in the bud?