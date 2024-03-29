Homemade Heroes/Molly and the Snow Hawk

When Molly and Tooey realize they've never seen an Alaska Native superhero before, they decide to make a few of their own!/Trini's sled is a slowpoke on the slopes, and Molly wants to give her something more Alaska-worthy. She and Tooey plan to surprise Trini by fixing up Molly's old sled, the Snow Hawk, but is Molly ready to give away something so special?