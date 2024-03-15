Meteorite, Out of Sight/Not a Mascot

A meteor blazes across the Qyah sky, and Molly and Tooey set out to find it. But, Jay insists on going and thinks he has a better way of retrieving it than his brother Tooey. Who’s right?/Molly learns that her basketball team is playing against the War Chiefs, whose mascot is a tomahawk-waving stereotype of an Indigenous person. Molly and her teammates set out to find a new mascot for them