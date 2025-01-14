Qyah Counts/You've Gotta Have a Good Mind

Extras
Gertie shares what foods the Wampanoag really ate at the first Thanksgiving.
Gertie shares the story of The Three Sisters to Molly, Trini, and Vera.
While Molly and Tooey are delivering muffins, a baby fox jumps into their sled bag!
Molly's family is planning a Thanksgiving feast, and she invites Trini and Tooey to join!
Molly, Vera, and Trini finally work together to plant their community garden!
Gertie shares the history of Thanksgiving from the Wampanoag perspective.
After Trini's giant pumpkin splats on the ground, Molly and Tooey try to cheer her up.
Molly and Tooey turn their pumpkins into boats, and Trini can't wait to race in them!
Molly warms her feet in the sled bag, but there's something fuzzy in it? It's a baby fox!
Molly, Tooey, and Midge test and confirm the mysterious bottle's path & origins.
Trini works to master a special ice-skating move./Tooey and his brothers search for their dad.
Molly and Tooey get lost in the wilderness./Molly uses the constellation Nek’eltaeni for navigation.
Can the kids learn to work together?/Molly and friends learn about the history of Thanksgiving.
The kids learn how to tan their own moose hide/Molly and Tooey find a mysterious message in a bottle
Molly, Tooey, and Trini race pumpkin boats!/Molly and Tooey find a baby fox in their sled bag!
Molly finds a lost baby beluga!/An errant cast snags Molly’s lucky fishing hat.
Molly and Trini try to relocate a stubborn goose!/Can Molly replace Mr. Patek's whistle in time?
Molly and friends figure out how to excavate a tusk!/Molly vows to save her aunt's cabin.
Trini decides to throw a Juneteenth celebration in Qyah!/Molly launches an investigation!
Molly and Oscar build a traditional steam bath./Oscar thinks he's spotted a snow monster.