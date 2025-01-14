100 WVIA Way
Molly of Denali

Qyah Counts/You've Gotta Have a Good Mind

Season 4 Episode 19 | 25m 41s

One of Alaska's members of Congress is visiting Qyah! Molly and her friends have different ideas of what to do to honor her. How can they decide which idea to go with? By holding a local election, of course!/Molly's uncle is visiting and everyone is preparing for a potluck! Molly is disappointed when she's stuck watching the pressure cooker gauge, since everyone else's jobs seem more fun.

Aired: 01/19/25 | Expires: 03/28/25
Extras
Watch 2:33
Molly of Denali
What Did They Really Eat at the First Thanksgiving?
Gertie shares what foods the Wampanoag really ate at the first Thanksgiving.
Clip: S4 E7 | 2:33
Watch 1:15
Molly of Denali
The Three Sisters
Gertie shares the story of The Three Sisters to Molly, Trini, and Vera.
Clip: S4 E7 | 1:15
Watch 1:01
Molly of Denali
A Guest in the Sled Bag!
While Molly and Tooey are delivering muffins, a baby fox jumps into their sled bag!
Clip: S4 E8 | 1:01
Watch 1:36
Molly of Denali
The More, the Merrier!
Molly's family is planning a Thanksgiving feast, and she invites Trini and Tooey to join!
Clip: S4 E7 | 1:36
Watch 1:44
Molly of Denali
Teamwork Makes the Garden Work
Molly, Vera, and Trini finally work together to plant their community garden!
Clip: S4 E7 | 1:44
Watch 1:29
Molly of Denali
The Wampanoag Side of History
Gertie shares the history of Thanksgiving from the Wampanoag perspective.
Clip: S4 E7 | 1:29
Watch 1:24
Molly of Denali
Trini's Pumpkin Calamity
After Trini's giant pumpkin splats on the ground, Molly and Tooey try to cheer her up.
Clip: S4 E8 | 1:24
Watch 1:03
Molly of Denali
Pumpkinstein Lives! And... Races?
Molly and Tooey turn their pumpkins into boats, and Trini can't wait to race in them!
Clip: S4 E8 | 1:03
Watch 2:57
Molly of Denali
Molly Finds a Surprise!
Molly warms her feet in the sled bag, but there's something fuzzy in it? It's a baby fox!
Clip: S4 E8 | 2:57
Watch 2:18
Molly of Denali
How Did the Bottle Get Here?
Molly, Tooey, and Midge test and confirm the mysterious bottle's path & origins.
Clip: S4 E15 | 2:18
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Light Up the Night/Tracked and Found
Trini works to master a special ice-skating move./Tooey and his brothers search for their dad.
Episode: S4 E9 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
The Off-Trail Tale/Star Eyes
Molly and Tooey get lost in the wilderness./Molly uses the constellation Nek’eltaeni for navigation.
Episode: S4 E12 | 25:41
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
Truth, Trust, and Harvest/Thanks-For-Giving
Can the kids learn to work together?/Molly and friends learn about the history of Thanksgiving.
Episode: S4 E7 | 25:26
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
Dinjik Dhah/Message In a Bottle
The kids learn how to tan their own moose hide/Molly and Tooey find a mysterious message in a bottle
Episode: S4 E15 | 25:26
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
Caught Off Gourd/Dogsled Special Delivery
Molly, Tooey, and Trini race pumpkin boats!/Molly and Tooey find a baby fox in their sled bag!
Episode: S4 E8 | 25:26
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
A Fin Romance/Follow That Hat!
Molly finds a lost baby beluga!/An errant cast snags Molly’s lucky fishing hat.
Episode: S4 E6 | 25:26
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
What's Good for the Goose/Whistle Work
Molly and Trini try to relocate a stubborn goose!/Can Molly replace Mr. Patek's whistle in time?
Episode: S4 E5 | 25:26
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
Tusk, Tusk, and More Tusk/The Jökulhlaup Is On Us
Molly and friends figure out how to excavate a tusk!/Molly vows to save her aunt's cabin.
Episode: S4 E4 | 25:26
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
A Qyah Juneteenth/The Mystery of the Missing Meat
Trini decides to throw a Juneteenth celebration in Qyah!/Molly launches an investigation!
Episode: S4 E10 | 25:26
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
Steam Bath Ch'oondaii/In the Dark of Day
Molly and Oscar build a traditional steam bath./Oscar thinks he's spotted a snow monster.
Episode: S4 E2 | 25:26