The Off-Trail Tale/Star Eyes

Molly warms her feet in the sled bag, but there's something fuzzy in it? It's a baby fox!
Molly, Tooey, and Midge test and confirm the mysterious bottle's path & origins.
Molly and Tooey find an old message in a bottle!
Molly and her friends go through the full process of tanning a moose hide.
Molly & Tooey learn how much work goes into tanning a moose hide.
Gertie shares what foods the Wampanoag really ate at the first Thanksgiving.
Gertie shares the story of The Three Sisters to Molly, Trini, and Vera.
While Molly and Tooey are delivering muffins, a baby fox jumps into their sled bag!
Gertie shares the history of Thanksgiving from the Wampanoag perspective.
Molly's family is planning a Thanksgiving feast, and she invites Trini and Tooey to join!
The Qyah residents vote on a gift to give to their visiting congresswoman!/Molly's uncle is in town!
Trini works to master a special ice-skating move./Tooey and his brothers search for their dad.
Can the kids learn to work together?/Molly and friends learn about the history of Thanksgiving.
Molly, Tooey, and Trini race pumpkin boats!/Molly and Tooey find a baby fox in their sled bag!
The kids learn how to tan their own moose hide/Molly and Tooey find a mysterious message in a bottle
Molly and friends figure out how to excavate a tusk!/Molly vows to save her aunt's cabin.
Molly finds a lost baby beluga!/An errant cast snags Molly’s lucky fishing hat.
Molly and Trini try to relocate a stubborn goose!/Can Molly replace Mr. Patek's whistle in time?
Trini decides to throw a Juneteenth celebration in Qyah!/Molly launches an investigation!
Molly and Oscar build a traditional steam bath./Oscar thinks he's spotted a snow monster.