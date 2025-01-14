100 WVIA Way
Molly of Denali

The Off-Trail Tale/Star Eyes

Season 4 Episode 12 | 25m 41s

Molly and Tooey get lost while gathering firewood. When Tooey's guidebook proves unreliable, the two use their senses to find their way back to Molly's dad./Grandpa Nat and Molly embark on a journey to visit Grandpa Nat's old friend, Tacusna. When Grandpa Nat's glasses break, Molly must use the constellation Nek’eltaeni to help both of them navigate to Tacusna's cabin.

Aired: 01/19/25 | Expires: 03/28/25
Extras
Watch 2:57
Molly of Denali
Molly Finds a Surprise!
Molly warms her feet in the sled bag, but there's something fuzzy in it? It's a baby fox!
Clip: S4 E8 | 2:57
Watch 2:18
Molly of Denali
How Did the Bottle Get Here?
Molly, Tooey, and Midge test and confirm the mysterious bottle's path & origins.
Clip: S4 E15 | 2:18
Watch 3:18
Molly of Denali
Discovering Treasure!
Molly and Tooey find an old message in a bottle!
Clip: S4 E15 | 3:18
Watch 2:04
Molly of Denali
Tanning Hide Together
Molly and her friends go through the full process of tanning a moose hide.
Clip: S4 E15 | 2:04
Watch 2:15
Molly of Denali
Learning to Traditionally Tan Hide
Molly & Tooey learn how much work goes into tanning a moose hide.
Clip: S4 E15 | 2:15
Watch 2:33
Molly of Denali
What Did They Really Eat at the First Thanksgiving?
Gertie shares what foods the Wampanoag really ate at the first Thanksgiving.
Clip: S4 E7 | 2:33
Watch 1:15
Molly of Denali
The Three Sisters
Gertie shares the story of The Three Sisters to Molly, Trini, and Vera.
Clip: S4 E7 | 1:15
Watch 1:01
Molly of Denali
A Guest in the Sled Bag!
While Molly and Tooey are delivering muffins, a baby fox jumps into their sled bag!
Clip: S4 E8 | 1:01
Watch 1:29
Molly of Denali
The Wampanoag Side of History
Gertie shares the history of Thanksgiving from the Wampanoag perspective.
Clip: S4 E7 | 1:29
Watch 1:36
Molly of Denali
The More, the Merrier!
Molly's family is planning a Thanksgiving feast, and she invites Trini and Tooey to join!
Clip: S4 E7 | 1:36
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Qyah Counts/You've Gotta Have a Good Mind
The Qyah residents vote on a gift to give to their visiting congresswoman!/Molly's uncle is in town!
Episode: S4 E19 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Light Up the Night/Tracked and Found
Trini works to master a special ice-skating move./Tooey and his brothers search for their dad.
Episode: S4 E9 | 25:41
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
Truth, Trust, and Harvest/Thanks-For-Giving
Can the kids learn to work together?/Molly and friends learn about the history of Thanksgiving.
Episode: S4 E7 | 25:26
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
Caught Off Gourd/Dogsled Special Delivery
Molly, Tooey, and Trini race pumpkin boats!/Molly and Tooey find a baby fox in their sled bag!
Episode: S4 E8 | 25:26
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
Dinjik Dhah/Message In a Bottle
The kids learn how to tan their own moose hide/Molly and Tooey find a mysterious message in a bottle
Episode: S4 E15 | 25:26
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
Tusk, Tusk, and More Tusk/The Jökulhlaup Is On Us
Molly and friends figure out how to excavate a tusk!/Molly vows to save her aunt's cabin.
Episode: S4 E4 | 25:26
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
A Fin Romance/Follow That Hat!
Molly finds a lost baby beluga!/An errant cast snags Molly’s lucky fishing hat.
Episode: S4 E6 | 25:26
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
What's Good for the Goose/Whistle Work
Molly and Trini try to relocate a stubborn goose!/Can Molly replace Mr. Patek's whistle in time?
Episode: S4 E5 | 25:26
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
A Qyah Juneteenth/The Mystery of the Missing Meat
Trini decides to throw a Juneteenth celebration in Qyah!/Molly launches an investigation!
Episode: S4 E10 | 25:26
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
Steam Bath Ch'oondaii/In the Dark of Day
Molly and Oscar build a traditional steam bath./Oscar thinks he's spotted a snow monster.
Episode: S4 E2 | 25:26