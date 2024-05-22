Tusk, Tusk, and More Tusk/The Jökulhlaup Is On Us

When Molly, Tooey, and Trini head down to the river to play in the mud, they are shocked to find an enormous tusk jutting out of the riverbank! What animal did this tusk belong to, and will they be able to excavate it?/When a jökulhlaup (a glacial outburst flood) threatens to wash away Auntie Cecilia's old fishing cabin, Aunt Cecilia and Layla worry about losing the site of so many family memories