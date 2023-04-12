100 WVIA Way
Monstrum

Kasagonagá: The Cute, Kind Monster We All Need Right Now

Season 2 Episode 15 | 6m 23s

A sky deity falling from the sky sounds bad, right? Not if it’s the Kasogonagá! From the mythology of the Toba peoples of South America, this god of lightning, thunder, and rain appears as a small, hairy anteater-like creature and needs a bit of human intervention to return to the skies.

Aired: 12/22/20
Extras
Watch 9:06
Monstrum
A Giant Monster With a Giant Problem
In this episode, we explore the complicated legacy of the monumental 1933 film, King Kong.
Episode: S6 E3 | 9:06
Watch 9:12
Monstrum
How a Children’s Book Introduced Us To Our Inner Demons
There’s something deeper to this fantastically monstrous story!
Episode: S6 E2 | 9:12
Watch 11:25
Monstrum
Who Is This Japanese Yōkai That Is Obsessed With Your Butt?
Meet Kappa, a Japanese water yokai that's obsessed with butts.
Episode: S6 E1 | 11:25
Watch 10:58
Monstrum
Mari Lwyd: The Skeleton Horse's Deep Past with Christmas
What grim skeletal equine monster roams the villages of Wales under the cover of night?
Episode: S5 E15 | 10:58
Watch 7:54
Monstrum
Creepy Clowns: The Horror Behind the Laughter
Behind their face paint, creepy clowns reveal our deepest fears about who we can trust.
Episode: S5 E14 | 7:54
Watch 12:18
Monstrum
What Happened During Our Scary Slumber Party
Why do kids and teens love to scare each other so much at sleepovers?
Episode: S5 E13 | 12:18
Watch 13:50
Monstrum
The Evolution of Creepy Dolls
Since the start of recorded history, there has always been something creepy about dolls.
Episode: S5 E12 | 13:50
Watch 12:30
Monstrum
The SCP Foundation: Declassified
The SCP Foundation is wiki-powered, crowd-sourced folklore at its finest!
Episode: S5 E11 | 12:30
Watch 12:08
Monstrum
Uncovering the Enigma: Sasquatch Sightings
Is Bigfoot a benevolent beast or bloodthirsty killer? Depends on who you ask, and when!
Episode: S5 E10 | 12:08
Watch 11:49
Monstrum
Was Púca the Nightmare Bunny That Inspired Donnie Darko?
The trickster Púca is an animal-spirit that was once dreaded across many lands.
Episode: S5 E9 | 11:49
