Monstrum

The Wicked Feline Murder Floof, a Yule Cat Story (ASL)

Season 1 Episode 23 | 9m 53s

Christmas isn’t just a time for presents, cookies, and holiday cheer, but the hunting period of Iceland’s murderous monster feline, the Yule Cat. This giant, fluffy cat towers over buildings, roaming the snowy countryside for human victims who have yet to receive new clothes before Christmas.

Aired: 12/19/19
Watch 12:13
Monstrum
The Ancient Terror of the Chinese Hopping Corpse, Jiangshi
Jiangshi, is a variation on the vampire that you won’t soon forget!
Episode: S6 E9 | 12:13
Watch 8:44
Monstrum
The Mother of Vengeance: Grendel's Mom
Translation has shaped the lore of Grendel's Mother as a fearsome yet misunderstood figure.
Episode: S6 E8 | 8:44
Watch 10:29
Monstrum
La Lechuza: The Shape-Shifting Witch-Owl
La Lechuza: The Shape-Shifting Witch-Owl
Episode: S6 E7 | 10:29
Watch 10:09
Monstrum
King Kong pt. 2
King Kong and how his long-lived story has changed to reflect our society’s complex social issues.
Episode: S6 E6 | 10:09
Watch 11:16
Monstrum
Lost in the Backrooms: Exploring the Internet's Creepiest Liminal Space
Ever felt like a place seems real yet oddly unsettling?
Episode: S6 E5 | 11:16
Watch 11:15
Monstrum
Is This North American Sea Serpent Real or a Hoax?
The Pacific Northwest's enigmatic waters are home to an elusive sea serpent of legend: Cadborosaurus
Episode: S6 E4 | 11:15
Watch 9:06
Monstrum
A Giant Monster With a Giant Problem
In this episode, we explore the complicated legacy of the monumental 1933 film, King Kong.
Episode: S6 E3 | 9:06
Watch 9:12
Monstrum
How a Children’s Book Introduced Us To Our Inner Demons
There’s something deeper to this fantastically monstrous story!
Episode: S6 E2 | 9:12
Watch 11:25
Monstrum
Who Is This Japanese Yōkai That Is Obsessed With Your Butt?
Meet Kappa, a Japanese water yokai that's obsessed with butts.
Episode: S6 E1 | 11:25
Watch 10:58
Monstrum
Mari Lwyd: The Skeleton Horse's Deep Past with Christmas
What grim skeletal equine monster roams the villages of Wales under the cover of night?
Episode: S5 E15 | 10:58
