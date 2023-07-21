100 WVIA Way
MotorWeek

2023 Lexus ES300h & 2023 Kia Telluride

Season 42 Episode 46 | 26m 46s

Join us this week as we start off with a hybrid luxury sedan courtesy of the Lexus ES300h. Then get to the bottom of the barrel for a "Your Drive" filter on engine oil. And we'll see how car crushers turn old rides into new ones. Finally we'll share all the details on the first update of the Kia Telluride.

Aired: 07/21/23
National corporate funding for MotorWeek is provided by Auto Value/Bumper to Bumper (Auto Value & Bumper to Bumper are two brands owned by the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc.), and Tire Rack.
