2026 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison & 2026 Kia Sportage

Extras
It’s an electrified episode featuring the Ford Mustang Mach-E and hybrid Jeep Cherokee!
Join us for a look at the updated Subaru Solterra and the latest Land Rover Defender.
We’re throttling up the Dodge Charger R/T and the Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo.
Ride with us in the Chevrolet Blazer EV and Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo!
We’re charging ahead in the Porsche Macan Electric and Ferrari Roma Spider.
Come ride with us in the MINI Cooper S and the Kia Sportage Hybrid.
We’re on the road in the Subaru Forester Hybrid and the Lincoln Navigator.
We’re taking charge in two big rides, the Hyundai IONIQ 9 and the Ram 2500.
We’re testing out the all-electric Cadillac OPTIQ and the gas-fed Audi A3.
Join us this week for the hybrid-powered Lexus LX700h and BMW M5.
Latest Episodes
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All
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MotorWeek Season 46
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MotorWeek Season 45
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MotorWeek Season 44
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MotorWeek Season 43
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MotorWeek Season 42
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MotorWeek Season 41
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MotorWeek Season 40
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MotorWeek Season 39
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MotorWeek Season 38
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MotorWeek Season 37
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MotorWeek Season 36
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MotorWeek Season 35
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MotorWeek Season 34
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MotorWeek Season 33
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MotorWeek Season 32
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MotorWeek Season 31
We’re testing two polar opposites: The Ram 1500 TRX SRT pickup and the Audi A6 sedan.
Launch into the new season with the Porsche 911 Turbo S and the Toyota RAV4 GR Sport.
It’s an electrified episode featuring the Ford Mustang Mach-E and hybrid Jeep Cherokee!
Charge ahead with us in the Subaru Trailseeker then double back in the Honda Prelude.
We’ll see how the third-gen Audi Q3 stacks up, then we’ll test out the new Nissan Sentra.
Come ride with us in the 2026 Toyota bZ and the Mazda CX-30 Aire Edition.
Join us for a ride in the safari-ready INEOS Grenadier and the updated Honda Pilot.
Join us for a look at the updated Subaru Solterra and the latest Land Rover Defender.
We’re throttling up the Dodge Charger R/T and the Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo.
We’re checking out the new Mazda CX-5 and the Ford Maverick Lobo.