Animal Rescue Crew/Nature of Dreams

Extras
Nature Cat and his pals realize they've come to the end of their Nature Curiosity List.
King Galahad enlists the help of Houston to help solve his royal predicament.
Nature Cat confronts King Galahad and tells him why he needs to stop taking from nature.
Nature Cat and his pals sing about protecting nature.
Nature Cat and his pals have no idea why parts of nature keep disappearing.
Nature Cat and his pals are visited by King Galahad and his Royal Valet.
Nature Cat and his pals sing about their new movie special.
Nature Cat and friends sing about Plants and Vegetables!
Nature Cat and friends share songs about Rocks!
Nature Cat and friends sing songs about Trees!
Latest Episodes
Tally ho! Nature Cat nature chats all about composting food scraps into wonderful soil!
Nature Cat nature chats all about trees!
Nature Cat nature chats all about heat waves!
Nature Cat nature chats all about bees!
Nature Cat nature chats all about food waste!
Nature Cat nature chats all about hurricanes!
Nature Cat nature chats all about upcycling!
Nature Cat nature chats all about midges!
Nature Cat nature chats all about taking action in nature!
Nature Cat nature chats all about droughts!