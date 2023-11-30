Animal Rescue Crew/Nature of Dreams

When Nature Cat and his pals spend the day playing Wild Animal Rescue, they come across a little baby fox with a cut on its front paw. Looks like it is time to call the greatest animal rescuer in the whole wide world, Racer the Rescue Raccoon. / Sadie hurt her paw and has to wear a cone and sit in her apartment for a whole month while it heals. Is there a way to bring the bugs and birds to her?