The Big Bath Brouhaha/Fossil Hunt

It’s picture day and Daisy wants to take a perfect portrait of the group to send to Granny Bunny for her birthday. Pee-yew! What's that smell? It's Hal! And he needs a bath. / Squeeks really wants to earn her Mousy Scouts' Fossil Badge at tonight's Mousy Scouts' meeting, but there is one problem - she doesn't have a fossil. Her pals say they will help her find a fossil today, no problem at all!