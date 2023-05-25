Flamingo-A-Go-Go/What A Tangled Web

While playing a game of nature I-spy, Squeeks spies something… pink?! Pink? What in nature is pink? Upon a closer look, the gang finds the source of the pink color, Lola, a flamingo who lost her flock while they were on their way to a new home. / It seems that someone has been taking all of Nature Cat's cat toys, most recently Mr. Silly Sock! How can they find out who the cat toy thief is?