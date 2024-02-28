Hooray It's Arbor Day/Goodnight Gracie

While celebrating Arbor Day and their love for trees over in the forest, a heavy wind blows Squeeks’ favorite climbing tree halfway over. It’s up to Nature Cat and his pals to try and save the tree, for Squeeks, for all the critters that live in the tree and for Arbor Day!/ Squeeks’ play date with her pal Gracie the toad has to be cut short because it’s time for Gracie to hibernate for the winter.