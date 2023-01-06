Ice is Nice/Bird's Eye View

A fun-filled day of ice-skating takes a turn when Nature Cat's beloved hot cocoa Bug Mug mysteriously breaks. But, Ronald's favorite Hug Mug breaks too! Will the gang track down the Mug Breaker? / Hal wakes from the greatest dream ever - he was a bird, flying through the sky, diving into treetops, and perching on branches! It was bird-errific! Nature Cat helps Hal be a bird for a day.