Nature Cat

Nature Cat's Nature Stories/Pattern Problema

Season 2 Episode 20 | 23m 40s

It's Nature Stories day today and Nature Cat, Hal and Squeeks each tell a silly nature story! But when it's Daisy's turn, she can't come up with an idea! / Hal needs to make his doghouse beautiful before his Mommy gets there, but his wallpaper patterns don't look very good. How can he make his home perfect in time?

Aired: 04/16/19 | Expires: 03/01/24
Watch 4:38
Nature Cat
Nature Chat with Nature Cat - Trees!
Nature Cat nature chats all about trees!
Episode: S51 E10 | 4:38
Watch 4:51
Nature Cat
Nature Chat with Nature Cat - Bees!
Nature Cat nature chats all about bees!
Episode: S51 E9 | 4:51
Watch 3:20
Nature Cat
Nature Chat with Nature Cat - Food Waste!
Nature Cat nature chats all about food waste!
Episode: S51 E6 | 3:20
Watch 5:33
Nature Cat
Nature Cat with Nature Cat - Heat Waves!
Nature Cat nature chats all about heat waves!
Episode: S51 E8 | 5:33
Watch 5:09
Nature Cat
Nature Chat with Nature Cat - Taking Action!
Nature Cat nature chats all about taking action in nature!
Episode: S51 E7 | 5:09
Watch 4:04
Nature Cat
Nature Chat with Nature Cat - Drought!
Nature Cat nature chats all about droughts!
Episode: S51 E5 | 4:04
Watch 3:40
Nature Cat
Nature Chat with Nature Cat – Hurricanes!
Nature Cat nature chats all about hurricanes!
Episode: S51 E2 | 3:40
Watch 5:05
Nature Cat
Nature Chat with Nature Cat - Upcycling!
Nature Cat nature chats all about upcycling!
Episode: S51 E4 | 5:05
Watch 2:57
Nature Cat
Nature Chat with Nature Cat – Composting!
Tally ho! Nature Cat nature chats all about composting food scraps into wonderful soil!
Episode: S51 E1 | 2:57
Watch 4:31
Nature Cat
Nature Chat with Nature Cat - Midges!
Nature Cat nature chats all about midges!
Episode: S51 E3 | 4:31