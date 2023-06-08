The Shellersons/Only the Shadow Knows

On a trip to Barrel Cactus National Park to enjoy nature in all its glorious splendor, Nature Cat and his pals encounter Shelby, a very sad desert tortoise. Today is Shelby's Shellerson Family Reunion party, but none of the other Shellerson members have shown up! / As Daisy, Hal and Squeeks are having a blast making shadow puppets, Nature Cat is just sitting in a tree, waiting... for what??