Soil Turmoil/Wisteria Hysteria

Look out world, Steve the Vole is not a happy camper! And he has every right to be upset because his burrow is gone. / Oh no! Daisy needs some big-time help today. She was on her way to bring jumbo carrot muffins to Granny Bunny, but when she came to the tunnel of wisteria vines she usually goes through to get to Granny's house, someone started throwing things at her!