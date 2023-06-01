Packed to Go

Extras
Chef Christer travels to Bamle in Eastern Norway and cooks with a handmade stone oven.
Andreas makes several coastal delicacies.
Andreas and Finnish co-host Sara LaFountain visit Frogner Park in downtown Oslo.
Andreas meets up with chef Christopher Haatuft to collect oysters and wild scallops.
Tina visits a local fish auction and serves a variety of smoked seafood.
Tina visits Gamlestølen in the mountainous heartland of Norway.
Andreas provides tips on using smoke in cooking.
Tina visits Moss and the nearby islands, a rich agricultural region in eastern Norway.
Tina prepares creamy chanterelles with cured mutton and lingonberries.
Tina combines Scandinavian and French ingredients to make seafood dishes.
Christer ventures into Majavatn, the heart of the Sami People’s cuisine and culture.
Join Chef Christer for a feast on an exciting culinary journey from Norway to Chile.
Christer creates dishes utilizing the exceptional seafood on the island of Frøya.
In Hardanger, Norway’s apple county, Christer tastes local ciders and bakes apple cake.
Christer samples Trondheim’s finest local produce and visits the iconic Britannia Hotel.
Chef Christer explores Eastern Norway’s rich cultural, culinary, and naval history.
Christer visits the Finnmarksvidda plateau for the Sami people’s rich food traditions.
Chef Christer ventures through Åfjord municipality on the Fosen Peninsula in Mid-Norway.
