Rich Farmland

Chef Christer travels to Bamle in Eastern Norway and cooks with a handmade stone oven.
Tina combines Scandinavian and French ingredients to make seafood dishes.
Tina visits a local fish auction and serves a variety of smoked seafood.
Tina visits Moss and the nearby islands, a rich agricultural region in eastern Norway.
Andreas meets up with chef Christopher Haatuft to collect oysters and wild scallops.
Tina visits Gamlestølen in the mountainous heartland of Norway.
Tina prepares creamy chanterelles with cured mutton and lingonberries.
Andreas uses recipes from the 19th century.
Andreas and Finnish co-host Sara LaFountain visit Frogner Park in downtown Oslo.
Christer creates dishes utilizing the exceptional seafood on the island of Frøya.
Christer visits the Finnmarksvidda plateau for the Sami people’s rich food traditions.
Chef Christer explores Eastern Norway’s rich cultural, culinary, and naval history.
Join Chef Christer for a feast on an exciting culinary journey from Norway to Chile.
Chef Christer ventures through Åfjord municipality on the Fosen Peninsula in Mid-Norway.
Christer samples Trondheim’s finest local produce and visits the iconic Britannia Hotel.
In Hardanger, Norway’s apple county, Christer tastes local ciders and bakes apple cake.
Christer ventures into Majavatn, the heart of the Sami People’s cuisine and culture.