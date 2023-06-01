The South of Norway: Shellfish for Summer

Extras
Chef Christer travels to Bamle in Eastern Norway and cooks with a handmade stone oven.
Tina visits Moss and the nearby islands, a rich agricultural region in eastern Norway.
Andreas meets up with chef Christopher Haatuft to collect oysters and wild scallops.
Tina visits a local fish auction and serves a variety of smoked seafood.
Tina prepares creamy chanterelles with cured mutton and lingonberries.
Tina visits Gamlestølen in the mountainous heartland of Norway.
Andreas and Finnish co-host Sara LaFountain visit Frogner Park in downtown Oslo.
Tina cooks crab, Norwegian lobster, scallops and salmon on the grill.
Tina prepares lunch for a hike and a soup perfect for a day of winter activities.
Join Chef Christer for a feast on an exciting culinary journey from Norway to Chile.
Christer creates dishes utilizing the exceptional seafood on the island of Frøya.
Chef Christer explores Eastern Norway’s rich cultural, culinary, and naval history.
Chef Christer ventures through Åfjord municipality on the Fosen Peninsula in Mid-Norway.
Christer samples Trondheim’s finest local produce and visits the iconic Britannia Hotel.
In Hardanger, Norway’s apple county, Christer tastes local ciders and bakes apple cake.
Christer visits the Finnmarksvidda plateau for the Sami people’s rich food traditions.
Christer ventures into Majavatn, the heart of the Sami People’s cuisine and culture.