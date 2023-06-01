Andreas visits Nes in Eastern Norway, the grain belt of the country. Andreas makes slow-cooked pig knuckle with malty, beer-flavored peas and spelt. Employing the popular practice of inland fishing, Andreas makes a salad of sprouting grains and pan-fried zander fish (a close relative of the perch). He also creates a malt shake, and for the main course, an oven-baked pork roast with crackling.