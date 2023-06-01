The Holy Fish

Andreas visits the coastline of Helgeland in northern Norway, where the mystical and delicious halibut makes its home among the islets and skerries. Andreas demonstrates how different cooking methods can elicit different flavors and textures from the fish. Dishes include: the smoked Greenland halibut; pickled halibut, baked halibut; and finally, pan-fried halibut served with veal demi-glace.